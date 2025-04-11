India Successfully Conducts Trials Of Long-Range Glide Bomb 'Gaurav'

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the release trials of the long-range glide bomb "Gaurav" from the Sukhoi aircraft. "Gaurav" is a 1,000-kg class glide bomb designed and developed indigenously by the DRDO.

The trials, conducted from April 8 to April 10, successfully demonstrated a range close to 100 km with pinpoint accuracy, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The trials are paving the way for the induction of the weapon into the Indian Air Force (IAF), it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the IAF and the industry partners concerned for the successful development trials of "Gaurav".

The LRGB has been developed indigenously by the DRDO

He said the development of the long-range glide bomb will further enhance the capabilities of the armed forces to a great extent.

"The DRDO successfully conducted the release trials of Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) 'Gaurav' between April 8 to 10 from Su-30 MKI aircraft," the ministry said.

"During the trials, the weapon was integrated to multiple stations in different warhead configurations, with land target on island," it added.

DRDO successfully conducted release trials of the 1000-kg class Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) ‘Gaurav' from Su-30 MKI between Apr 8-10, 2025. Achieving 100 km range with pinpoint accuracy, the indigenously developed weapon marks a major boost for #IAF's strike capability.



Read… pic.twitter.com/H6aL9Huw0X — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) April 11, 2025

The LRGB has been developed indigenously by the DRDO's Research Centre Imarat and Armament Research and Development Establishment.

Senior DRDO and IAF officials participated in and reviewed these trials.

"The system has been realised with the support of development-cum-production partners -- Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, Bharat Forge and various MSMEs," the ministry said.

"The trials are paving the way towards induction of the weapon into the IAF," it added.

"The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance contributed towards certification and quality assurance," the ministry said in a statement.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)