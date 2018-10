India and Russia signed a number of deals including nuclear energy, railways and fertilisers.

New Delhi: India will finally acquire the S-400 Triumf, arguably the world's most lethal surface-to-air missile system, from Russia, brushing off a threat of sanctions from the US. The $5-billion deal was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon along with a raft of other agreements ranging from nuclear power to space exploration. "Russia has stood by India through time and has played a crucial role In India's growth story," PM Modi said in a joint address after the bilateral meeting with Mr Putin who is on a two-day visit to India.