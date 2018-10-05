India, Russia Sign S-400 Missile Deal, Keep Announcement Low Key

The deal for the S-400 missile defence system was finalised today in New Delhi

India and Russia today concluded the contract signing for a major 5 billion dollar missile deal that could invite sanctions from the United States of America. The deal for the S-400 missile defence system was finalised today in New Delhi in a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deal for Moscow's most advanced surface-to-air defence system was said to be the focus of Mr Putin's two-day visit to New Delhi, however, its announcement was extremely low key, with neither of the two leaders saying anything in their statements to the media.



The joint statement issued by both countries did mention the signing of the deal, but in paragraph 45. "The Sides welcomed the conclusion of the contract for the supply of the S-400 Long Range Surface to Air Missile System to India. The Sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance military technical cooperation between India and Russia, which has a long history of mutual trust and mutual benefit," it said.



In his statement, PM Modi spoke of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations. "We have taken some important steps today which will strengthen our relationship," he said. While Mr Putin said "We have agreed to step up cooperation with India in combating the menace of terrorism and drug trafficking."



The S-400 Triumf is the world's most lethal surface-to-air missile. New Delhi had already indicated that it will go ahead with the S-400 deal notwithstanding the US sanctions.



"As and when the government approves it, delivery (of the missiles) will be in 24 months," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has told reporters.



Under a new law -- Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA -- the US imposes sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea or Russia.



However, the US Congress recently passed another law that could give countries like India a waiver from the sanctions, but that still has not been signed by President Trump.



Just last week, the US imposed sanctions on China for purchasing the same missile system from Russia.