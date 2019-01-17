India Retaliates After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir

Pakistan troopers used small arms and automatics to target Indian positions in Khari Karmara area.

All India | | Updated: January 17, 2019 11:15 IST
Ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army have been intermittently continuing on the LoC. (File)


Jammu: 

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, the defence sources said.

Pakistan troopers used small arms and automatics to target Indian positions in Khari Karmara area.

"Our troops effectively retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. Firing exchanges started at around 4.30 a.m. and continued till 6.30 a.m. No casualty or damage was reported from our side," the sources said.

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army have been intermittently continuing on the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts since earlier this month.

Ceasefie violationsJammu And Kashmir

