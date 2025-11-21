Expulsions, No Groceries: Kashmiri Students' Troubles Mount After Delhi Blast

Students from Jammu and Kashmir say they are facing threats, unpleasant behaviour from landlords, sudden expulsions and even refusal at grocery shops across the country as investigations in the November 10 Red Fort blast and white collar terror module revealed the involvement of doctors and other individuals from the Union Territory.

The mounting discrimination, students said, came even as three J&K natives were arrested on Saturday in connection with the Delhi car blast, which killed 15 people. Many alleged facing discrimination in their daily lives, with the usual security checks now escalating to outright distrust and intimidation.

Some students said their classmates hinted at their families having terror ties, while student bodies reported profiling and unprovoked interrogations.

Earlier this week, the Faridabad Police on Monday questioned at least 2,000 Kashmiri students and tenants in the city in an effort to see whether any other possible leads and links could be found into the alleged "white collar terror module".

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers to ensure that Kashmiris living, studying or earning their livelihood across the country are not viewed with suspicion or subjected to any form of harassment in the wake of the Delhi car blast.

He expressed deep concern about the narratives that sometimes emerge after such unfortunate events and emphasised that those responsible for criminal acts constitute a minuscule fraction and in no way represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Asserting that Kashmiris have always contributed positively to the social, economic, and cultural fabric of India, Abdullah urged all governments to take proactive measures to safeguard the dignity, safety and security of Kashmiris in every state and Union Territory.

Four people, including three doctors, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the blast outside the Red Fort. The four "prime accused" have been identified as Jammu and Kashmir's Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, and Dr Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested two other people over Sunday and Monday. It named them as Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name it said the car was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani, who it said provided technical help to suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, who drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded.

The blast came on the same day when over 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered from a rented accommodation of Dr Muzammil Shakeel in Faridabad. Faridabad's Al Falah University became the centre of investigation as both Nabi and Shakeel were associated with the institution.