India Reports 92,596 New COVID-19 Cases, Slightly Higher Than Yesterday

The positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stood at 4.67 per cent. India has been reporting positivity rate below 10 per cent for 16 consecutive days now.

Tamil Nadu added 18,023 new daily cases, followed by Kerala with 15,567, while Maharashtra added 10,891 and Karnataka had 9,808 cases.

Delhi, which began 'unlocking' from Monday, reported 316 new cases in the last 24 hours, and logged 41 deaths over the same time period.

Among the northeastern states, Tripura added most cases in a day at 625, while Manipur reported most deaths at 12.

After a raging shortage that forced shut vaccine centres in many states, the centre has ordered 44 crore doses of Covid vaccines, which will be available from August. These doses will be delivered between August and December 2021, the Union Health Ministry has said.

For private hospitals, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780 a dose, Russian vaccine Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 a dose and indigenously made Covaxin, at Rs 1,410 a dose. This includes taxes as well as a 150-rupee service charge for the hospitals.

Amid concerns about a potential third wave impacting the children, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said Tuesday that there is no data - either from India or globally - to show that they will be seriously infected in subsequent waves.

A new Covid variant that needs more antibodies to fight it and has more severe symptoms has been found by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The variant - B.1.1.28.2 - was detected in samples from two travellers from Brazil but not from anyone in India. No sample sequenced from India so far has been of this variant of the virus, NIV scientists asserted, warning against any panic.

Variants of the coronavirus are driving new surges, say experts who recommend fast vaccinations to stay ahead of the constantly mutating Covid.