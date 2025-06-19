Nimbus (NB.1.8.1) Covid Variant: Razor Blade Sore Throat And Other Symptoms To Watch Out For

A new Covid variant, 'Nimbus,' scientifically known as NB.1.8.1, has been causing a noticeable surge in cases across Asia, the UK, and the US. This Omicrom sub-variant is gaining attention due to its distinctive and extremely painful sore throat symptoms. The severity of the throat pain has been described as "razor blade throat" by patients. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Nimbus accounted for approximately 37% of US cases within two weeks as of June 7.

Nimbus cases around the world

According to health officials, Nimbus has contributed to nearly a third of new cases. As per the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), the NB.1.8.1 variant has been detected in at least 13 US states, including California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois.

This variant has also been reported in the UK. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported a 10% jump in hospitalisation with 947 patients admitted in the week ending May 31.

CDC has also confirmed that NB.1.8.1 has triggered a sharp rise in hospitalisations across China.

A notable rise in infections has also been reported in many parts of Asia including Singapore, Thailand, and India.

Razor blade and other symptoms of Nimbus or NB.1.8.1

Other than severe throat pain, infected individuals experience Omicron-like symptoms including congestion, fatigue, mild cough, fever, loss of taste and smell, runny nose, loss of appetite and muscle aches. Less common symptoms include diarrhea and nausea.

The new variant does not have any unique characteristics. Symptoms are generally mild to moderate. However, elderly and immune-compromised people remain at higher risk for severe disease.

NB.1.8.1 is currently being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and was first detected in China earlier this year. NB.1.8.1 is a descendant of the Omicron family. According to experts, the NB.1.8.1 sub-variant does not cause serious illness. However, it appears to be highly transmissible.

Covid cases in India

India's active Covid-19 caseload stands at 5,976, according to Health Ministry data. A total of 507 people recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. India is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks due to emerging Omicron sub-variants particularly, LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly identified NB.1.8.1.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.