India Reports 1 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In Two Months

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi will conduct clinical trials of Covaxin on children from today, sources have said. The clinical trials are taking place amid concerns by experts that children could be majorly affected in the possible third wave of the virus.

Meanwhile the Delhi government - which has run out of Covaxin stocks - has asked private hospitals and nursing homes not to administer Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine to those who are coming in for their first jab. So far 56,51,226 doses have been administered in the city, including 12,84,000 people who have been fully vaccinated.

More than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India under the mega inoculation plan. However, states continue to face shortage of the two vaccines currently being used.

The positivity rate, the number of positive cases identified per 100, has dropped to 6.33 per cent. India has been reporting positivity rate below 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days now.

Several states, including Maharashtra, have announced cautious steps towards restarting activities after over a month following a dip in Covid cases. But others like Haryana and Sikkim have announced their Covid-induced lockdowns will continue till June 14.

From today, Maharashtra will begin easing the restrictions, with the overall process extending across five phases based on the positivity rate and occupancy of beds with medical oxygen. Local trains in Mumbai, however, will carry only essential workers. Buses in the city will be allowed to ply full capacity, but passengers can't travel standing to avoid crowding.

Delhi will ease restrictions from today as part of the unlocking process after the COVID-19 cases reduced significantly in the national capital. Shops in malls, markets, standalone shops and neighborhood shops will open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings from Monday, as per the order. Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh also extended the relaxations in the coronavirus curfew. With this, curbs have been eased in 71 districts where shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open five days a week.

Haryana and Sikkim are the latest to extend their Covid-induced lockdowns from today. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Goa have already extended the "Corona curfew" till June 14 with some easing.