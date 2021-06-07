Coronavirus Live Updates: Kerala Extends Lockdown Till June 16

COVID-19 India Updates: The death count increased to 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities.

India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

The death count due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.

Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent.

It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, several parts of India have begun the process of cautiously resuming activities stopped two months ago when the coronavirus cases began its deadly surge in the second wave. The 'unlocking' comes as Covid cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks.

In Delhi, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops opened with the restrictions of odd-even and timings. Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, resumed services with 50 per cent capacity. Private offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus:

Jun 07, 2021 19:44 (IST) Kerala Extends Lockdown Till June 16, Essential Services Exempted

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended the lockdown in Kerala till June 16. The Chief Minister's office said on Twitter that the essential services will be exempted and there will be a "complete lockdown on June 12 and 13."



The selling of commodities like stationary, Jewelry, footwear, will be allowed to operate between 7 am to 7 pm till June 17. Banks in the state will be allowed to open on alternate days in this period.



From June 17, government offices, public sector units and local body offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.





Jun 07, 2021 17:50 (IST) PM Modi speech: Top Quotes

The whole country was talking about how we are going to save such a huge population. In a year, we launched 2 made-in-India vaccines. Over 23 crore people have been inoculated so far. We can achieve success only when we believe in ourselves. We had faith in our scientists, which is why when they were doing their research, we prepped the logistics... We constituted the vaccine taskforce last year, when there were only a few Covid cases.





Jun 07, 2021 17:49 (IST) PM Modi speech: Top Quotes

To produce vaccines at such a fast rate is a big achievement but it has its limitations. Vaccination first started only in a few developed countries. We started our vaccination drive based on the parameters set by the WHO. After taking recommendations, it was decided that the vulnerable population will be vaccinated first which is why frontline, health care and those above 45 were vaccinated first.









Jun 07, 2021 17:49 (IST) PM Modi speech: Top quotes

A lot of demands were raised that the states should get rights for their own Covid management, they started raising demands. We accepted their demands. States demanded vaccine decentralisation, questions were raised on age group, questions were raised on why senior citizens were vaccinated first. After giving it a lot of thought, we changed the way vaccinations were done. So, we gave 25 % of the work to states. Now they have started to realise the difficulty the work involves.





Jun 07, 2021 17:48 (IST) PM Modi speech: Top Quotes

Two weeks into the month of May, states began to say that the centralised system (of vaccine distribution) was better. We will take care of the 25% work given to states. It will be implemented in two weeks. From June 21, we will provide free vaccines to states for those above 18.

Jun 07, 2021 17:47 (IST) Free Vaccines For 18+ From June 21, Uniform Vaccine Policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the Centre would take back control of vaccination from the states and provide free vaccines to all in the next two weeks.



"The Centre is taking back total control of vaccination now, will be implemented in next two weeks. The Centre will give free vaccines to states for all above 18. From June 21, the Centre will provide free vaccines to states," PM Modi announced in an address to the nation.



This means those who want to pay can go to private hospitals, who can still buy 25 per cent of the doses directly from manufacturers.



"75% of vaccination will be free and under the Centre, 25% will be paid and by private hospitals," he said.





Jun 07, 2021 16:03 (IST) Uddhav Thackeray Tells ASHA Workers To Build Rural Awareness

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged ASHA workers to create awareness about making villages coronavirus-free and said they had an important role to play to stop a possible third wave that could affect children.



Addressing a webinar of Accredited Social Health Activists along with paediatric task force members, Mr Thackeray said parents must not panic while taking care of children infected with COVID-19.



"ASHA workers should take charge of villages and guide residents. They must follow the advice of the paediatric task force and refer patients to the administrative machinery immediately," the Chief Minister said.







Jun 07, 2021 15:11 (IST) COVID-19: ISRO Develops 3 Types Of Ventilators, To Transfer Technology

The Indian Space Research Organisation has developed three types of ventilators, and has come forward to transfer the technology to industry for clinical usage as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Space Research Organisation has developed three types of ventilators, and has come forward to transfer the technology to industry for clinical usage as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. A low-cost and portable critical care ventilator, ''PRANA'' ("Programmable Respiratory Assistance for the Needy Aid'') is based on the automated compression of an AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing unit) bag. The system has a sophisticated control system that includes airway pressure sensor, flow sensor, oxygen sensor, servo actuator as well as expiration and PEEP (Positive End Expiratory Pressure) control valves, according to an interest exploration note posted on the website of Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

Jun 07, 2021 14:51 (IST) Ivermectin, HCQ, Doxycycline Dropped From Covid Treatment List By Centre

The Union Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for management of Covid patients, dropping ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and favipiravir - three widely-used drugs - from its list of approved treatment options. The Union Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for management of Covid patients, dropping ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and favipiravir - three widely-used drugs - from its list of approved treatment options. All three - used for asymptomatic and mild cases - were removed after experts found they did not help patients infected with the coronavirus, according to officials. However, the guidelines, issued by the ministry's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), differ from those provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which recommend both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Jun 07, 2021 14:24 (IST)



Jun 07, 2021 14:23 (IST)



Jun 07, 2021 14:05 (IST)



Jun 07, 2021 13:32 (IST)



Jun 07, 2021 13:09 (IST) Coronavirus: 14 New Cases Push COVID-19 Tally Of Andamans To 7,119



The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,119 as 14 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. Of the new patients, two have travel history and others were detected during contact tracing, he said. The death count remained at 122 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours. At least 18 people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,894.

Jun 07, 2021 13:05 (IST) Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu Begin Easing Lockdown. What's Opening Today



Several parts of India have begun the process of cautiously resuming activities stopped two months ago when the coronavirus cases began its deadly surge in the second wave. The 'unlocking' comes as Covid cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks. Several parts of India have begun the process of cautiously resuming activities stopped two months ago when the coronavirus cases began its deadly surge in the second wave. The 'unlocking' comes as Covid cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks. Read Here

Jun 07, 2021 11:51 (IST) Covishield Produced More Antibodies Than Covaxin In Early Study: Report



The Covishield vaccine produced more antibodies than Covaxin, according to a preliminary study by Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) involving healthcare workers (HCW) who have received both doses of either of the two vaccines. The Covishield vaccine produced more antibodies than Covaxin, according to a preliminary study by Coronavirus Vaccine-induced Antibody Titre (COVAT) involving healthcare workers (HCW) who have received both doses of either of the two vaccines.

Jun 07, 2021 09:22 (IST) Coronavirus News: India Reports 1,00,636 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,427 Deaths In 24 Hours



India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 2,89,09,975 with 1,00,636 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 2.71 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death count increased to 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.



India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 2,89,09,975 with 1,00,636 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 2.71 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death count increased to 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Jun 07, 2021 09:10 (IST) After over 1.5-month lockdown, the unlocking process begins in #Delhi as metro services open for public with 50% capacity, among other relaxations



Visuals from inside metro & outside RK Ashram Marg metro station#COVID19pic.twitter.com/PF7K9KHib3 - ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Jun 07, 2021 07:59 (IST) Key Details Of Covaxin Trial On Children: AIIMS Patna Official To NDTV



Twenty children of 12-18 years have been vaccinated till now as part of the clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for this age group, officials associated with the Covid project at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna have said. Over 100 minors have lined up for the trials till now, according to them. Twenty children of 12-18 years have been vaccinated till now as part of the clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for this age group, officials associated with the Covid project at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna have said. Over 100 minors have lined up for the trials till now, according to them. Read Here

Jun 07, 2021 07:45 (IST) Covid News: Haryana Cabinet To Take Final Decision On Malta Pharma Firm's Sputnik V Offer



The Haryana cabinet will take the final decision and is considering the offer the state government got from a pharmaceutical company in Malta for up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V Covid vaccine to Haryana at a cost of ₹ 1,120 per dose, Health Minister Anil Vij said Sunday. "We are considering the offer and it will be put up before the state cabinet, which will take a final decision," Anil Vij told reporters. The Haryana cabinet will take the final decision and is considering the offer the state government got from a pharmaceutical company in Malta for up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V Covid vaccine to Haryana at a cost of ₹ 1,120 per dose, Health Minister Anil Vij said Sunday. "We are considering the offer and it will be put up before the state cabinet, which will take a final decision," Anil Vij told reporters.

Jun 07, 2021 07:14 (IST) AIIMS Delhi To Screen Children For Covaxin Trials From Today: Sources



The screening of children for clinical trials of Covaxin will start at AIIMS in Delhi from today, days after similar trials started at AIIMS in Patna, sources have said. The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital will conduct clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech to see if it is suitable for children between two and 18 years old. The screening of children for clinical trials of Covaxin will start at AIIMS in Delhi from today, days after similar trials started at AIIMS in Patna, sources have said. The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital will conduct clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech to see if it is suitable for children between two and 18 years old. Read Here

Jun 07, 2021 07:00 (IST) Karnataka Government permitted District Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices to function strictly adhering #COVID19 appropriate behaviour pic.twitter.com/5BNAHiX26P - ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

Jun 07, 2021 06:38 (IST) Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19

One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global coronavirus vaccinations to help stop the virus mutating and returning as a worldwide threat. The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in England which begins on Friday, when US President Joe Biden will meet the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

In their letter to the G7, the former world leaders said global cooperation had failed in 2020, but that 2021 could usher in a new era. "Support from the G7 and G20 that makes vaccines readily accessible to low- and middle-income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country's strategic interest," the letter said.

Jun 07, 2021 06:14 (IST) Brazil reports 39,637 new coronavirus cases, 873 deaths: Ministry

Brazil has had 39,637 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 873 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Sunday. The numbers reflect a weekend drop in registered cases and deaths. On a rolling seven-day average, Brazil is reporting more than 1,800 deaths a day.

The South American country has now registered 16,947,062 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 473,404, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India, and its second-deadliest.