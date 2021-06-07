Coronavirus Live Updates: Kerala Extends Lockdown Till June 16

India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.
The death count due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.
Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent.
It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said.
The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent.
Meanwhile, several parts of India have begun the process of cautiously resuming activities stopped two months ago when the coronavirus cases began its deadly surge in the second wave. The 'unlocking' comes as Covid cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks.
In Delhi, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops opened with the restrictions of odd-even and timings. Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, resumed services with 50 per cent capacity. Private offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended the lockdown in Kerala till June 16. The Chief Minister's office said on Twitter that the essential services will be exempted and there will be a "complete lockdown on June 12 and 13."
The selling of commodities like stationary, Jewelry, footwear, will be allowed to operate between 7 am to 7 pm till June 17. Banks in the state will be allowed to open on alternate days in this period.
From June 17, government offices, public sector units and local body offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.
The whole country was talking about how we are going to save such a huge population. In a year, we launched 2 made-in-India vaccines. Over 23 crore people have been inoculated so far. We can achieve success only when we believe in ourselves. We had faith in our scientists, which is why when they were doing their research, we prepped the logistics... We constituted the vaccine taskforce last year, when there were only a few Covid cases.
To produce vaccines at such a fast rate is a big achievement but it has its limitations. Vaccination first started only in a few developed countries. We started our vaccination drive based on the parameters set by the WHO. After taking recommendations, it was decided that the vulnerable population will be vaccinated first which is why frontline, health care and those above 45 were vaccinated first.
A lot of demands were raised that the states should get rights for their own Covid management, they started raising demands. We accepted their demands. States demanded vaccine decentralisation, questions were raised on age group, questions were raised on why senior citizens were vaccinated first. After giving it a lot of thought, we changed the way vaccinations were done. So, we gave 25 % of the work to states. Now they have started to realise the difficulty the work involves.
Two weeks into the month of May, states began to say that the centralised system (of vaccine distribution) was better. We will take care of the 25% work given to states. It will be implemented in two weeks. From June 21, we will provide free vaccines to states for those above 18.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the Centre would take back control of vaccination from the states and provide free vaccines to all in the next two weeks.
"The Centre is taking back total control of vaccination now, will be implemented in next two weeks. The Centre will give free vaccines to states for all above 18. From June 21, the Centre will provide free vaccines to states," PM Modi announced in an address to the nation.
This means those who want to pay can go to private hospitals, who can still buy 25 per cent of the doses directly from manufacturers.
"75% of vaccination will be free and under the Centre, 25% will be paid and by private hospitals," he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged ASHA workers to create awareness about making villages coronavirus-free and said they had an important role to play to stop a possible third wave that could affect children.
Addressing a webinar of Accredited Social Health Activists along with paediatric task force members, Mr Thackeray said parents must not panic while taking care of children infected with COVID-19.
"ASHA workers should take charge of villages and guide residents. They must follow the advice of the paediatric task force and refer patients to the administrative machinery immediately," the Chief Minister said.
The Indian Space Research Organisation has developed three types of ventilators, and has come forward to transfer the technology to industry for clinical usage as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
A low-cost and portable critical care ventilator, ''PRANA'' ("Programmable Respiratory Assistance for the Needy Aid'') is based on the automated compression of an AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing unit) bag.
The system has a sophisticated control system that includes airway pressure sensor, flow sensor, oxygen sensor, servo actuator as well as expiration and PEEP (Positive End Expiratory Pressure) control valves, according to an interest exploration note posted on the website of Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.
The Union Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for management of Covid patients, dropping ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and favipiravir - three widely-used drugs - from its list of approved treatment options.
All three - used for asymptomatic and mild cases - were removed after experts found they did not help patients infected with the coronavirus, according to officials.
However, the guidelines, issued by the ministry's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), differ from those provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which recommend both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
