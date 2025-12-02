"Baseless": India Rejects Pak's Airspace Denial Claims For Sri Lanka Aid

India has granted rapid clearance for Pakistan's aid flight carrying relief material to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, firmly rejecting "baseless and misleading" claims circulating in Pakistani media that New Delhi had denied permission to use its airspace.

Officials confirmed that the request for overflight was submitted by Pakistan at approximately 1300 hrs (IST) on Monday, seeking same-day permission to fly over Indian airspace. Given the purpose of the request--to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka--India processed the request with exceptional speed.

Permission was officially granted and communicated to the Government of Pakistan through official channels at 1730 hrs (IST) on Monday, with the clearance processed within a minimal four-hour notice period, they said.

Officials emphasised that this clearance was a purely humanitarian gesture, made despite Pakistan maintaining a ban on Indian airlines' use of its airspace.

India's reaction came in the wake of reports by certain Pakistani media outlets claiming that India "refused to grant airspace" for the aid flights.

Officials categorically labelled these allegations as "baseless and misleading."

Sri Lanka has suffered from massive floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah. At least 334 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital, Colombo.

India has sent 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu as part of its emergency response to Cyclone Ditwah.

According to an official release, India has handed 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo; deployed three Indian Air Force aircraft for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with five persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts.

Additionally, New Delhi has dispatched another 12 tons of relief supplies on board Indian Navy Ship Sukanya (at Trincomalee), bringing the total to 53 tons.

