India Records Over 11,000 Fresh Covid Cases, 9% More Than Yesterday

India today recorded 11,109 fresh Covid cases, taking the active infections beyond to 49,622. The daily covid cases is the highest in 236 days, according to data by the Union health ministry. The death count climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh ,Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases, medical experts have said the virus' new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the surge. However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

They also said this rise in the number of cases could be the result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said the rise in the number of influenza cases is due to the Influenza A sub-type H3N2. The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisation than the other subtypes. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough and fever.