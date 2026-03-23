'Something Big Is Happening': Mystery Of A $2 Trillion Metals Wipeout

Something just snapped in the "safest" corner of global markets and The Kobeissi Letter is calling it out.

The markets focused research outfit run by trader Adam Kobeissi is flagging a once in a cycle stress event unfolding in gold and silver, and it is happening in plain sight.

In barely three hours of chaotic trading, precious metals saw roughly 2 trillion dollars of market value vanish, even as oil cooled off and US equity futures quietly turned green.

That is the opposite of what every textbook says should happen in a shooting war with Iran, with oil elevated and investors supposedly desperate for safety. LIVE UPDATES

So what broke?

First, the bond market. The yield on the US 10 year note has surged toward 4.4 percent in just a few weeks as traders priced in stickier inflation and fewer rate cuts. For big money, that changes the equation overnight: why hold zero yield gold when Treasuries suddenly pay more to wait?

Rising yields are now actively sucking capital out of metals and into government paper, turning gold from "ultimate hedge" into just another overcrowded trade that has to make way for the new carry king.

Layer on the dollar. As the Iran war escalates, the greenback has reclaimed its old title as the ultimate safe haven. That is a double hit for bullion: a stronger dollar mechanically pressures dollar priced metals and simultaneously offers global investors a cleaner, more liquid place to hide.

The result is exactly what Kobeissi is flagging, gold acting less like a crisis hedge and more like a high beta risk asset that moves with equities.

Then comes the microstructure that turns a sell off into a spectacle. After months of parabolic gains, positioning in gold and especially silver was loaded with leverage, futures, options, and turbocharged products that only work as long as the line goes up.

Once prices cracked key levels, stop losses fired, margin calls hit, margin requirements were raised, and liquidity simply was not there on the way down.

Those are the "pockets of illiquidity" Kobeissi is talking about, the invisible air gaps where bids vanish and prices fall through the floor in seconds.

Something very strange is happening in precious metals right now:



In just 3 hours, gold and silver just erased a combined -$2 TRILLION in market cap.



Meanwhile, oil prices have erased their gains on the day and US stock market futures are nearly green.



Since the Iran War… pic.twitter.com/zP43wSr9wE — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 23, 2026

This is not a trend

Naveen, a Bengaluru-based trader, adds a crucial layer. "The data confirms we are witnessing a historic liquidity event. This is not a trend, it is a forced deleveraging. The 2 trillion dollar wipeout is not a mystery, it is a margin call. With the 10-year yield hitting a 4.40 percent 'death zone' and up about 45 basis points in three weeks, the discount rate is repricing every risk asset simultaneously. Gold and silver are being treated as ATMs to cover bleeding equity and oil positions as 'higher for longer' moves from a theory to a violent reality".

The screens in India tell the same story in miniature. At 12:15 pm on March 23, the MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was down 1.68 percent, signalling that stress has spilled well beyond bullion into the broader commodity complex. April 2026 gold futures were down 8.11 percent at 1,32,767 rupees per 10 grams, while May 2026 silver was down an even steeper 10.72 percent at 2,02,465 rupees per kilogram.



Copper was down 2.76 percent, zinc was lower too, and gold ETFs were bleeding up to 9 percent, with roughly two dozen funds falling between 6 and 9 percent.

Is a single large player being liquidated?

No one has put a name on it yet, but the fingerprints are classic: violent jagged intraday swings, silver collapsing from the highs in spectacular fashion, MCX and ETFs in sync, and leveraged products forced to dump underlying metal into a falling market.

The most unsettling part of this warning is not just that gold and silver lost 2 trillion dollars in hours. It is that this is happening with a shooting war, with oil elevated, and with retail and institutions still treating metals as their ultimate hedge.

The "safe haven" script is breaking in real time. If higher yields, a stronger dollar, headline fatigue and thin liquidity can flip the story this violently in precious metals, what happens when the same pressures hit credit, emerging markets, or even big tech?