Rajasthan (RBSE) Board Result 2026 Live Updates:The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 board exam results today (March 23). Students can download the results from the RBSE official websites (rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) as well as through the NDTV result portal.
The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to 28, with 10,68,078 students registered this year.
Earlier, the board had planned to release the results by March 20 but postponed the announcement to complete data verification and ensure accuracy. After the results are declared, RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools, and students will need to collect them from their respective institutions.
Students will be able to check their Rajasthan Class 10 result by scanning the QR code provided here.
Here Are The Live Updates of RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2026
RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th result on Digi locker
Students can also access their RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 through DigiLocker by following these simple steps:
- Open the DigiLocker app
- Log in using your registered mobile number
- Search for "Rajasthan Board" and select the Class 10 or Class 12 result link
- Download your marksheet instantly
RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check RBSE Class 10 Result Through Official Websites
- Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the Class 10 board result link on the homepage
- Enter your roll number and click on "submit"
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.
RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How Many Students Registered For Class 10 Exam This Year?
This year, a total of 10,68,078 students registered for the Class 10 exam, conducted from February 12 to 28.
RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: What Is The Official Website To Access Scorecards?
Once declared, students will be able to check their results by visiting the board's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When Will The Result Be Declared?
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 results today. According to media reports, the results will be announced at around 5 PM.