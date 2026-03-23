Rajasthan (RBSE) Board Result 2026 Live Updates:The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 board exam results today (March 23). Students can download the results from the RBSE official websites (rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) as well as through the NDTV result portal.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to 28, with 10,68,078 students registered this year.

Earlier, the board had planned to release the results by March 20 but postponed the announcement to complete data verification and ensure accuracy. After the results are declared, RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools, and students will need to collect them from their respective institutions.

Students will be able to check their Rajasthan Class 10 result by scanning the QR code provided here.

Here Are The Live Updates of RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2026