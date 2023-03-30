Daily Cases At 3,000, Jump In Positivity: India's Covid Spike Raises Fears

India recorded 3,016 new Covid cases in past 24 hours, a 40 per cent jump since yesterday. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.7 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.71 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 death count has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 deaths -- three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Several states plan to hold emergency meetings over the alarming rise in Covid cases this week. Delhi, where the infection count had dropped to 0 on January 16, recorded 300 cases in the last 24 hours.

Several districts in Maharashtra such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Sangli have also reported a sharp rise in Covid cases.