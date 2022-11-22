India Records 294 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours, 5 Previous Deaths Added

The Covid-related death count climbed to 5,30,591 while the active cases have declined to6,209.

India Records 294 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours, 5 Previous Deaths Added

A decrease of 193 Covid cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. (FIle)

New Delhi:

India saw a single day rise of 294 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,69,715 on Tuesday, while the active cases have declined to 6,209, the health ministry said. The death count climbed to 5,30,591 with five deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to data.

The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry stated.

A decrease of 193 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry said 219.87 crore doses of Covid vaccines had been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

48-Vehicle Pile-Up On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Leaves 38 Injured

Also Read

.