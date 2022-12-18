India Records 176 New Covid Cases, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

A decrease of 56 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. (File)

With 176 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,75,952 while the number of active cases has declined to 3,552, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,672 with five more fatalities, including four reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.01 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.8 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of 56 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to to 4,41,41,728 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)