India Raises Concern With UK After Diplomat Stopped From Entering Gurdwara: 10 Points

New Delhi:
An Indian diplomat was stopped by pro-Khalistani elements from entering a gurdwara in Britain
- "Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow. The Indian High Commissioner decided to leave instead of getting into an argument," a government source said, news agency ANI reported.
- According to the purported video posted on the Instagram channel of 'Sikh Youth UK', a man who is reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking Mr Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara located on Albert Drive.
- In the purported video posted on social media by 'Sikh Youth UK', a protestor is heard saying, "They are hurting Sikhs in Canada and other places, every Sikh should protest against any Indian ambassador like we did here in Glasgow."
- The video shows two men near the High Commissioner's car in the parking area. One of them is seen attempting to open the car door, which has been locked from the inside. The purported video then shows the High Commissioner's car leaving the gurdwara premises.
- The video then shows another man speaking to the camera that this is how any Indian ambassador or any Indian government official who visits the gurdwara will be treated.
- The 'Sikh Youth UK' claims there is an ongoing ban on Indian officials visiting gurdwaras in their official capacities. "We know what games they are playing, what's happening in Canada. The Canadian PM has openly condemned India and expelled Indian diplomats," a man said in the video.
- The UK incident comes amid a growing strain in India-Canada ties following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
- India has outrightly rejected the allegations, calling it "absurd" and "motivated." Canada has yet provided any public evidence to support their claim about an Indian link to the killing of Nijjar.
- The BJP today condemned the incident. "I strongly condemn this (that Vikram Doraiswami was allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland). Anyone from any religion or community can come here (gurdwara)," BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.
- The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also condemned the incident. SGPC general secretary Grewal said that the UK envoy should not have been stopped from entering the gurdwara and that gurdwaras are for every religion.
With inputs from ANI