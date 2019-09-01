India, Pakistan In Heated Exchange Over Kashmir At South Asia Event

Pakistan has been trying to raise Kashmir issue at various international forums.

Representatives from India and Pakistan on Sunday had a heated exchange during the South Asian Speakers' Summit in the Maldives after the Pakistani side tried to raise the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The Pakistani representative referred to the Kashmir issue after which a point of order was raised by India and a strong rebuttal was given by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

"We strongly object to raising the internal issue of India here and we also reject the politicisation of this forum by raising issues which are extraneous to this summit," Harivansh said.

The Indian delegation in the summit is led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India nixed provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.

Pakistan has been trying to raise the issue at various international forums but India has maintained that it is an internal matter.

