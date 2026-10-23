'Public Sentiment On Immigration Has Changed': India-Origin Mayors To NDTV

Parveen Rani and Tushar Kumar, the mother-son duo who have become mayors of two towns in the United Kingdom thirteen years after migrating from Haryana, have talked about the challenges they faced in a foreign nation, how they entered politics and achieved success, and how immigration is viewed in the European nation now compared to when they arrived on British shores.

Kumar, the youngest-ever Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council, UK, said that public sentiment towards immigration has shifted.

"Look, I think public sentiment towards immigration has definitely changed from what it used to be. When we came in 2013, it used to be very different to what it is now. I think it would be wrong of us to turn a blind eye to the fact that there is an immigration problem," he said.

"There definitely is an immigration problem, but I think we also have to distinguish between discussing and debating immigration policy, versus hostility towards people because of their ethnicity and background," he added.

Kumar further said that immigrants come to a different country with hope for a better future, for opportunities, for their future generations, and it is the government that lets them in.

"I think you don't have to give up your Indian heritage to be more British. You can be British and also be proud of your Indian heritage," he added.

He said that despite the changing sentiments, the people of the country are still very welcoming to immigrants.

Rani, the Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council, UK, concurred with her son.

"In July or August 2024, three young women were tragically killed. And social media spread misinformation that the attacker was an immigrant and had entered the UK illegally. But later on, they found it was not an illegal migrant; it was a British-born person. So sometimes people see misinformation, and they start believing it. Their frustration turned into anger, and they started protesting," she added.

Kumar stressed integrating and assimilating into the society that immigrants have moved to.

"I think integration is about understanding the culture of the country that you move to, understanding the values, and also trying to contribute to that society. I think where you draw the line is that, as I mentioned, integration is not about giving up your heritage or giving up your morals and values that you've grown up with. I've carried those values and those morals with me. And in fact, I think that's helped me shape my public life," he added.

Kumar also expressed concerns about growing instances of racism in the UK.

"People didn't use to question people's identity before, as to whether they were English or if they were British or not. I think there are more conversations now than ever questioning people's identity. So yes, we do get cases where people have faced racism, and I think it's really heartbreaking because some of the people have literally been born in the UK. They've lived their whole lives there, and that's their home," he said.

Rani said she had moved from Haryana's Rohtak to the UK to build "a better future for their kids".

Her political career has roots in her values to help others.

"I also started as a volunteer, attending events and helping people. Because I come from Haryana, strong values, hard work and helping people are very important to us. That's what we learn from our parents, and I also started with the mindset that we should contribute. It's not just migrating to the UK and just being a part of it; I always believed we should contribute and be a part of society," she said.

Kumar was 10 when he moved to the UK. He said it was difficult for him to move to a different country, with different people, a different culture, and different weather.

"I think one thing, a core memory that has stuck with me, is how welcoming the people were. When I moved to the country, I barely knew any English. So, it was quite interesting for me to make friends and get to know what people were saying in terms of the conversations they were having. So I really struggled at the beginning, and I was homesick as well," he said.