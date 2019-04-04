India One Of Highest 'Taxing Nations' In The World, Says Donald Trump

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that India is a "tariff king". (File)

India is one of the highest "taxing nations" in the world, US President Donald Trump said as he again slammed the country for imposing 100 per cent tariffs on American products, including the Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Such a high tariff is not fair, Donald Trump said on Tuesday during National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner in Washington.

Early this year, at a White House event to announce his support for reciprocal tax, Donald Trump had said he was satisfied with India's decision to reduce the import tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycles from 100 per cent to 50 per cent. "Even this is not enough, this is okay," he said at that time.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that India is a "tariff king" and imposes "tremendously high" tariffs on US products.

"I got a call from Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi of India. They're one of the highest taxing nations in the world. They taxed us 100 per cent," the US President said.

"They charge us 100 per cent tariffs on goods. So they send a motorcycle, and they make a lot of them. They send them to our country, we charge them nothing. We send a Harley Davidson to India and they charge us 100 per cent. Not fair, okay. Not reciprocal. It's not fair," Donald Trump said.

During his address to the National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner, Donald Trump explained how his trade policies are successfully addressing the balance of trade issue with other countries.

Trade talks with China are going on very well, he informed.

Top trade officials from US and China are holding talks to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.

"I think we're doing very well. They need the deal more than we do. They need the deal. And they getting hurt badly with they're paying 25 per cent on $50 billion worth of technology stuff and they were going to pay 25 per cent on another $200 billion," the US President said.

Donald Trump said his administration is fixing broken trade deals to protect US workers.

"We are standing up to China's chronic trading abuses and theft of intellectual properties and so many other things that they've done to us," he said.

"I don't know how you people allowed this to happen for so many years. You've been here longer than me. But they really have, they've taken advantage of our country. And you know what? I respect them for it. I say it. We should have been doing that to them," he said.

