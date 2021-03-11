'India No Longer Democratic Country': Rahul Gandhi Tweets Swedish Report

Rahul Gandhi shared a news report citing Sweden's V-Dem Institute's democracy report downgrading India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today claimed India is "no longer" a democratic country, quoting media reports on Swedish Institute's democracy report that downgraded India.

"India is no longer a democratic country," he said on Twitter, tagging a news report citing Sweden's V-Dem Institute's democracy report that has downgraded India from "world's largest democracy" to "electoral democracy".

This comes after another global report by US government-funded NGO Freedom House downgraded India's status from "free" to "partly free" and claimed that "political rights and civil liberties have eroded in India since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014".

The government has strongly rebutted the Freedom House report and called it "misleading, incorrect and misplaced", while asserting that the country has well established democratic practices.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the issue of freedom of speech and expression.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)