Indian Navy Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Off Mumbai Coast, Crew Rescued

An Indian Navy helicopter today made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast. The incident occurred when the advanced light helicopter (ALH) was on a routine sortie.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft," Navy said on its official Twitter handle.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered. — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 8, 2023

"Ditching" refers to an emergency landing on water.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.