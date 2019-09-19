US Should Take Call On Reinstating Preferential Trade Status: Government

The United States removed India from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) in June.

India meets the criteria for trade concessions that the United States eliminated in June, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Thursday.

The United States removed India from the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme that allowed duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its annual exports to the United States, citing lack of reciprocal market access.

Washington should take a call on reinstating trade concessions under the GSP, Mr Gokhale told a news conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump later this month in the United States.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.