India May Join Pax Silica Next Month: All About The US-Led Initiative

India is poised to become a full member of the US-led strategic group Pax Silica, with a formal invitation expected next month, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor revealed during his visit to New Delhi.

The move strengthens India-US cooperation in tech areas such as critical minerals, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence to create a safe and strong global silicon and technology ecosystem.

What is Pax Silica?

Pax Silica, the main program of the US State Department, focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain security. Its goal is to get allies and trusted partners to work together on secure, reliable technology and economic systems.

What does Pax Silica do?

Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary for Economic Affairs, stated that oil and steel powered the world in the 20th century and in the 21st century, the world runs on computers so the minerals, such as lithium and cobalt, are needed to make them.

Pax Silica aims to create a shared plan among trusted countries so they can build the AI and tech systems of the future. The initiative covers all steps in the technology supply chain, including everything from energy and critical minerals to high-tech manufacturing and AI models.

The countries involved in Pax Silica agree to work together for prosperity, technological progress and economic security.

Purpose of Pax Silica

The long-term goal is to bring together countries that are leaders in tech industries. By working together, these countries can unlock the full economic potential of AI and benefit from the new AI-driven economy.

Artificial intelligence as a transformative force

AI is shaping the world economy. "We recognize that the technological revolution in AI is accelerating, increasingly reorganizing the world economy, and reshaping global supply chains," reads the Pax Silica Declaration.

The AI revolution is creating historic demand for energy to power AI systems and computers, critical minerals, high-tech manufacturing and hardware, including chips and electronics, infrastructure and new markets that support AI in ways not yet invented.

Core objectives

One of the most important objectives is to reduce coercive dependencies. This means countries should not rely too much on one country for materials, technology or products, and can avoid being pressured or manipulated in global trade.

Another objective is to focus on building a trusted digital infrastructure and also to ensure that advanced technologies are safe from theft or misuse.