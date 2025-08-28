India May Become 2nd-Largest Economy With $34.2 Trillion GDP By 2038: Report

The Indian economy is projected to reach $20.7 trillion by 2030 and potentially $34.2 trillion by 2038, according to the August 2025 edition of EY Economy Watch. The report shows India's strong economic fundamentals, favourable demographics, and ongoing structural reforms as key drivers of its long-term growth.

With a median age of 28.8 years, high savings and investment rates, and a declining government debt-to-GDP ratio expected to fall from 81.3 per cent in 2024 to 75.8 per cent by 2030, India is well-positioned to outperform other major economies to become the second largest economy in about 13 years.

Now, approximately with $4.19 trillion, India is the fourth largest economy globally by nominal GDP.

"India's comparative strengths, its young and skilled workforce, robust saving and investment rates, and relatively sustainable debt profile will help sustain high growth even in a volatile global environment," DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India said. "By building resilience and advancing capabilities in critical technologies, India is well-placed to move closer to its Viksit Bharat aspirations by 2047."

Among major economies, China is projected to reach $42.2 trillion GDP (measured at Purchasing Power Parity) by 2030 but faces challenges from an ageing population and rising debt. The US remains strong but contends with high debt exceeding 120 per cent of GDP and slower growth. Germany and Japan, though advanced, are constrained by older populations and heavy reliance on global trade.

Using PPP, $1 in India buys more goods and services than $1 in the US, making the country's economy appear larger compared to market exchange rates.

Structural reforms such as GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), UPI-driven financial inclusion, and production-linked incentives (PLI) are strengthening competitiveness across industries. India is also expected to become the third-largest economy in market exchange rate terms by 2028, overtaking Germany. Even potential challenges like US tariffs affecting 0.9 per cent of GDP are expected to have minimal impact, with strong domestic demand and export diversification containing any slowdown to just 0.1 percentage point.