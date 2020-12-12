Look Forward To Working With Joe Biden Administration: Foreign Ministry

Joe Biden is set to take charge as the US President in January.

There is a consistent and strong bipartisan support in the US to strengthen its strategic partnership with India and to work together on addressing global challenges, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The assertion by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came in response to queries on whether India had gotten in touch with US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team and on the American Democrat leader using the term ''Asia Pacific'' instead of the more recent formulation ''Indo-Pacific'' at a recent event.

"You would have seen the press release which was issued after the conversation that the PM (Narendra Modi) had with President-elect Biden where it was conveyed that he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations," Mr Srivastava said at an online briefing.

"As you are aware there is a consistent and strong bipartisan support in the US to strengthen its strategic partnership with India and to work together on addressing global challenges," he said.

India looks forward to working with the next US administration once it assumes charge in January 2021, Srivastava said.