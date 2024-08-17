'INDIA' Is with You Against 'Injustice': Rahul Gandhi To Arvind Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi wished Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his 56nd birthday.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the INDIA bloc is with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the "fight against injustice".

Mr Gandhi made the remarks while greeting Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. Delhi CM Kejriwal turned 56 on Friday.

"Hearty birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. I hope you stay healthy and happy," Mr Gandhi said on X.

"INDIA is with you in this fight against injustice," he said.

The Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

Mr Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail in the money laundering case but he remains in jail after the CBI arrested him in a related matter.

