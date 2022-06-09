India, Iran To Discuss Best Ways To Run Chabahar Port Operations

India and Iran will discuss operational matters on Chabahar Port

India and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperation on development of Chabahar Port as a transit hub for the region, including Central Asia. Delegates from both nations will meet soon to discuss operational aspects of the key port.

For India, the Chabahar Port is a much-needed project for sea access to landlocked Afghanistan. The port has emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region. It is a more economical and stable route for landlocked countries in the region to reach India and the global market.

This commitment to continuing cooperation on the Chabahar Port was made during Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian's ongoing visit to India. This is the first visit of Mr Abdollahian, who arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, since he took office in August 2021.

During his visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister called on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and met with National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval.

The Iranian Foreign Minister briefed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the current situation pertaining to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The two ministers exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Iran share close historical and civilizational ties. "Our bilateral relations are marked by strong linkages across institutions, culture and people to people ties," the MEA said in a statement.

During delegation-level talks, Mr Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart discussed bilateral relations including political, cultural and people-to-people ties. Mr Jaishankar appreciated the role of Iran in facilitating India's medical assistance to Afghanistan, including supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghan nationals living in Iran.

"Both sides acknowledged the significance of bilateral cooperation in the field of regional connectivity and reviewed the progress made at the Shahid Beheshti terminal, Chabahar port. The sides agreed that the Chabahar Port has provided much needed sea-access to landlocked Afghanistan and has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region, including for Central Asia," the MEA said.