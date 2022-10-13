India Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe Over Chinese Glass Import

The duty is aimed at protecting the domestic industry from cheap imports. (Representational)

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese glass used in home appliances products following a complaint by a domestic player.

The duty is aimed at protecting the domestic industry from cheap imports.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of 'Toughened glass for home appliances having thickness between 1.8 MM to 8 MM and area of 0.4 SqM or less' originating in or exported from China.

Federation of Safety Glass, an association of safety/speciality glass processors, has filed an application to initiate the anti-dumping investigation.

The applicant has alleged that dumping of the probe is impacting domestic industries.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application by the domestic industry, and having reached a satisfaction, based on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry concerning the alleged dumping of the product...the authority hereby initiates an investigation," the DGTR has said in a notification.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

In a separate notification, the DGTR has stated that it has also started a probe into whether there is a need for continued imposition of anti-dumping duties in force on 'High Tenacity Polyester Yarn' from China.

Reliance Industries has filed an application for a sunset review investigation of anti-dumping duty on the imports of the yarn. It has asked for the continuation of the duty on the imports.

The existing anti-dumping will expire on July 8, 2023.

Further the directorate is investigating alleged dumping of "Synthetic Grade Zeolite 4A" from Iran and Thailand. It is used in mineral industry.

