'India Has Changed Mould, Scale Of How G20 Is Done': UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis

The UK's envoy to India Alex Ellis attends the NDTV G20 Enclave in Delhi

India has set a benchmark on how to conduct the G20 presidency, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said at the NDTV G20 Conclave today.

Mr Ellis said India's scale and ambition to tackle problems of the world is huge. "India has broken the mould on how to do the G20 presidency - the scale and ambition to tackle big problems of the world, like global hunger, low growth and poverty," he said.

"Interest in India is a long-term thing. The Ukraine invasion shows the very contested world we are in. India will remain an extremely central country in the world, and we have to find a path to deal with Russia," Mr Ellis said.

Former US diplomat Atul Keshap said pragmatic forward-leaning countries - democracies like India - have an even greater relevance to each other. He said the Ukraine war must end. "We must focus on ending human suffering... India has been exceptionally generous towards its neighbours... India and US are reacting in a very constructive and positive way to challenges," Mr Keshap said.

Mr Ellis, referring to the scale of the G20 Summit, said this grouping brings at least 80 per cent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP).