India Gets 7 New Unicorns: Startups That Became Worth $1 Billion In 2025

India added seven new unicorns to its kitty this year. The startups that achieved the valuation of $1 billion in 2025 focus on artificial intelligence (AI), financial technology, consumer goods, and lifestyle.

Three startups, Jumbotail, drools, and JSW ONE MSME, were valued at $1 billion while fintech firm Navi was worth $1.7 billion, as per startup data platform Tracxn. AI.TECH was worth $1.5 billion, and fintech companies Justpay and Raise were worth $1.24 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

Seven startups had turned unicorns in 2024 as well.

Out of the seven, three were fintech companies, though their characteristics and functions were different.

Juspay works mostly behind the scenes as a technology provider for digital payments, helping apps and online businesses process transactions smoothly through tools like payment orchestration and checkout systems. It isn't a consumer app-its main goal is to make online payments faster and safer for big companies.

On the other hand, Navi is a super-app for everyday users, offering services such as instant personal loans, health insurance, investments, UPI payments, and even home loans in one place. It focuses on making financial services simple, affordable, and fully digital for people across both cities and smaller towns.

Meanwhile, Raise, through its platform Dhan, is built for people who want to trade or invest. It provides fast, advanced tools for stock trading, options trading, and market research, attracting both active traders and long-term investors looking for a powerful, technology-driven platform.

AI startup AI.TECH was founded by serial entrepreneur Divyank Turakhia in 2022 and achieved a $1.5 billion valuation without any external funding. It focuses on building and scaling businesses powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It operates global AI-driven businesses, including Advertising.tech and Media.net, employing over 1,600 people worldwide.

Jumbotail is a fast-growing B2B marketplace for kirana stores, connecting small retailers with FMCG and grocery suppliers through a full-stack platform offering wholesale procurement, supply-chain services, and embedded credit. The company's model combines digital commerce, warehousing, logistics, and MSME-focused financial services, positioning it as a major disruptor in India's kirana-led retail ecosystem.

Dog food and supplement manufacturer Drools also joined India's unicorn list after Nestle acquired a minority stake. It is one of India's largest home-grown pet food companies, offering 650+ products across brands like Pure Pet, Meat Up, and Canine Creek, and distributing through over 40,000 retail outlets while exporting to a number of countries.

JSW One MSME is a tech-led B2B e-commerce and procurement platform built to serve India's construction and manufacturing MSMEs by offering seamless sourcing of steel, cement, and industrial materials along with integrated logistics and credit solutions. In May 2025, it became a unicorn valued at $1 billion after raising Rs 340 crore.