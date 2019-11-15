India Gives Nepal $28 Million To Rebuild Houses Destroyed In Earthquake

Over 9,000 people died and nearly 22,000 were injured in Nepal earthquake in 2015. (File)

India has released nearly $28 million financial aid to the Nepal government for rebuilding houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts that were damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015.

Over 9,000 people died and nearly 22,000 were injured in the tremor that hit the landlocked country in April 2015.

The Indian government on Thursday released 3.10 billion Nepali rupees ($27.9 million) to Nepal from the concessional Line of Credit as part of reimbursement of the third tranche of financial aid to rebuild houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts, the Indian Embassy said in a press release.

India committed $50 million from the Line of Credit to support reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in these two districts that were damaged in the earthquake, it said.

In addition, the Indian government also committed $100 million as grant for supporting these houses, the Indian embassy said.

So far, India has reimbursed 6.96 billion Nepali rupees towards first and second tranches to home owners. The support by India also includes provision of Socio-Technical Facilitation to the home owners to encourage them to rebuild their homes as per Nepal government's earthquake resilient norms.

