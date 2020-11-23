India, European Union Hold Talks On Nuclear Disarmament

The MEA said the consultations were aimed at enhancing mutual understanding (Representational)

India and the European Union on Monday held talks covering developments in the area of nuclear, chemical and biological disarmament as well as issues relating to outer space and export control regimes.

The discussion in the virtual format took place under the framework of the sixth round of consultations on disarmament and non-proliferation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security issues, export control regimes, strategic stability environment and other developments of mutual interest," it said.

The MEA said the consultations were aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation between India and the EU on international security issues.

"These are part of the broad dialogue architecture with the EU as a key strategic partner of India," it said.