India-EU Trade Pact, Ukraine Conflict: What PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) and thanked her for the support to it.

In a phone conversation, Modi also discussed with Meloni ways to end the conflict in Ukraine as well as the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

"Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," Modi said on X.

"Thanked PM Meloni for Italy's proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEC initiative," he said.

India and the EU are looking at firming up the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. The two sides are holding the 13th round of negotiations in New Delhi this week.

India and the EU relaunched the negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA) in June 2022 after a gap of over eight years.

The IMEEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023.

Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, it envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the US and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)