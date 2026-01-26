India, EU Conclude Negotiations For Free Trade Agreement: Commerce Secretary

India and the European Union (EU) have successfully concluded negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

He said the trade deal from the Indian perspective is balanced and forward-looking, which will help in better economic integration of India with the EU.

It will propel trade and investments in both economies, he said.

"Negotiations have been successfully concluded. The deal has been finalised," Agrawal said.

Legal scrubbing of the FTA text is underway and the endeavor will be to complete the processes and sign the pacr at an early date, he said.

The deal is expected to be signed this year, and it may come into effect early next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)