India Election Results Till 2 pm: BJP, Allies Lead On 350 Seats

The Bhartiya Janata Party is heading for a landslide win, just like the previous Lok Sabha Election, but with better vote share and number of seats this time. As counting of votes is underway for the national election 2019, the BJP and its allies are leading on 350 seats, the election trends at 2 pm show. The Congress is leading on 88 seats while the non-aligned parties are at 104. The counting, which began at 8 am, is still underway and the final results are expected by the evening. For LIVE updates on election results, check the LIVE blog.

Counting is also underway for assembly elections in four states – Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Assembly Election Results at 2 PM:

At 2 pm, the BJD was leading on 108 seats and BJP on 24 seats as leads were in for 146 of 147 seats in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRC was leading on 139 seats and TDP on 33 seats as leads were in for 175 of 175 seats in the state till 2 pm.

At 2 pm in Arunachal Pradesh, leads for 20 seats were in, in which BJP was leading on 20 seats.

In Sikkim, the leads were in on 13 of 32 seats till 2 pm, in which SDF was leading on 5 seats.

For the first time in India's general election, the Election Commission will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with voter verified paper audit trail slips in five polling stations in each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency. It will effectively mean that of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This time however, counting of votes will take place for 542 constituencies because elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore had been cancelled by the Election Commission after a large amount of cash was seized during a raid. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

