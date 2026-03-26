India, China Can Work Together Over Innovations: Chinese Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlighted the importance of mutual cultural respect between China and India while addressing the fourth edition of the India-China Youth Dialogue in 2026. Speaking at the event, Xu Feihong said he was "very delighted" to join the dialogue and to explore the future of relations between the two countries.

"I found mutual cultural respect between the two countries. Young people have always been the most dynamic voice. Chinese Buddhist monks came to India for Buddhist teachings. It can be said that in China and India friendship, youth plays a major role," he said.

"The more the two countries understand each other, the closer our people will become and trust will increase. China and India together have the most dynamic and creative youth," he added.

The ambassador said both countries should act as good neighbours and help each other succeed. He expressed China's willingness to welcome Indian youth to China.

"Both China and India have achieved developments due to hard work supported by the local corporation," the ambassador said. He noted that today both countries stand at a critical stage of development and should support each other's success. He called for leveraging the role of young people to expand cooperation. Pointing to India's focus on artificial intelligence as a national priority, the ambassador said this could help accelerate the bilateral relationship.

"We can work together to develop more innovations," he added. "Together we can write a new chapter in China-India relations," Xu concluded.

India and China saw a marked improvement in bilateral ties during 2025. That year saw a progressive thaw in relations that had been strained for several years. The process began with a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS summit in Russia.

It continued with the completion of disengagement along the disputed border and the holding of special representatives talks in December 2024 - the first such discussions since 2019.

It was in 2025, however, that the thaw developed into a fuller normalisation between Beijing and New Delhi.