India, China To Hold Next Round Of Senior Commander-Level Talks Soon: Centre

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India and China are in close communication through diplomatic and military channels for holding the next round of senior commander levels meeting.

India and China had agreed to maintain close consultations at diplomatic and military levels. (File)

India and China have agreed to hold the next round of the senior commander levels meeting soon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the two sides are in close communication through diplomatic and military channels for holding the next round of senior commander levels meeting.

"Both sides have agreed to hold the next round of the senior commander levels meeting soon and we are in close communication over diplomatic and military channels in this regard," he said.

India and China have been engaged in a border standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

In the last Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meeting held on December 18, both sides agreed to maintain close consultations at the diplomatic and military levels.