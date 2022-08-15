For India's 75th Year Of Independence, PM's Address Soon: 10 Points

PM Modi will reach the Red Fort shortly. He will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The three Service chiefs will also be present on the occasion. Later, PM Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour and hoist the national flag.

For the first time, indigenously made howitzer guns will be used in the ceremonial 21-gun salute. The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) developed by the defence research organisation DRDO is the flagship product of PM Modi's Make in India campaign.

Twenty-six officers/supervisors and 127 cadets/youths from 14 different countries will participate in the celebrations as part of the Special Youth Exchange Programme of the National Cadet Corps.

Extensive security arrangements have been made across the national capital. More than 10,000 personnel have been deployed to guard the Red Fort in a multi-layered security cover.

Facial recognition system cameras have been installed at the entry point. Around 7,000 invitees are expected to attend the event.

This year, wall hangings of prominent freedom fighters and decorative ones depicting cultural, natural and religious heritage from different states and Union Territories are adorning the walls of the Red Fort.

The celebrations for 75 years of Independence are being marked by a mega programme, the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which started in March 2021.

The day will be observed by flag hoisting and other events. Across the nation, national monuments and iconic buildings have been lit up.

In a first, the government has also allowed people to display the flag at their homes for three days. The flag laws had to be tweaked for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.