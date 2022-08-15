Independence Day 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation From Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort today. PM Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time.
As this year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the government has launched a host of events to add to the verve around the celebration, including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
In his speech last year PM Modi announced the National Hydrogen Mission, Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks.
In 2020, PM Modi had announced that the exercise to connect over six lakh villages with optical fibre network would be completed in 1,000 days.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Independence Day 2022:
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by the Centre to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence has helped boost demand for the tricolour as flag makers and traders are witnessing a surge in order and sales of the national flag.
This year on August 15, India will once again come together to salute the sacrifice of the brave freedom fighters on the occasion of Independence Day.