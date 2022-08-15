Independence Day 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation From Red Fort

India Celebrates Independence Day 2022: India will mark its 75th year of independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort today. PM Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the government has launched a host of events to add to the verve around the celebration, including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In his speech last year PM Modi announced the National Hydrogen Mission, Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks.

In 2020, PM Modi had announced that the exercise to connect over six lakh villages with optical fibre network would be completed in 1,000 days.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Independence Day 2022:

Aug 15, 2022 07:11 (IST) PM Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat

Aug 15, 2022 07:00 (IST) 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Drives 'Unprecedented' Demand For National Flag

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by the Centre to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence has helped boost demand for the tricolour as flag makers and traders are witnessing a surge in order and sales of the national flag.

Aug 15, 2022 06:49 (IST) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hoists national flag at his residence

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indian Brothers & Sisters 🇮🇳#IndiaAt75#IndependenceDay#स्वतंत्रतादिवस#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#JaiHindpic.twitter.com/jSxh3izIpl - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 15, 2022

Aug 15, 2022 06:40 (IST) PM Modi extends Independence Day wishes

देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022