Independence Day: 75 Artists Perform Special Patriotic Song 'Jaya Hey 2.0'

The song has been released to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

To celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, 75 artists from across the country have come together to release a patriotic song 'Jaya Ho'. Titled 'Jaya Ho 2.0', the song has been conceptualised, composed and directed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, popularly known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo. It is a rendition of the full five verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911. The first para of the song has been adopted as India's national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

"Jaya Hey 2.0 is a rendition of the full 5 verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata aka Jana Gana Mana, a timeless tune that fills us with pride, love, admiration and reverence for our dear Motherland," says the description of the video uploaded on the YouTube channel of Kolkata-based real estate company Ambuja Neotia.

The artists who has worked on 'Jaya Hey 2.0' include Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, L Subramaniam and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

Other artists who have come forward for the commemorative song are Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargam, Shantanu Moitra and V Selvaganesh.

India is marking 75 years of Independence today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations. He unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

This year, the central government promoted the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with the aim to make the relationship of the country's people with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Several "Tiranga Yatras" were also taken out across the country by ministers and BJP leaders.

Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Mahesh Kale, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, Tetseo Sisters, Amrit Ramnath, Omkar Dhumal, Ambi Subramaniam and Rhythm Shaw have also lent their voices to the 'Jaya Hey 2.0' song.