Independence Day 2024: 12 Patriotic Songs That Should Be On Your Playlist

Independence Day 2024: These songs resonate with the spirit of freedom and unity

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, with people across the nation coming together to remember and honour the sacrifices made by freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the country. Nothing stirs up emotions better than music, and Independence Day celebrations always include slogans and powerful patriotic songs. These iconic anthems, written in praise of India's glory, resonate with the spirit of freedom and unity, kindling a sense of pride and nostalgia in the hearts of all who sing them.

1. Kar Chale Hum Fida

'Kar Chale Hum Fida' is a hauntingly beautiful song from the 1964 classic film Haqeeqat, and is a poignant tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Featuring Dharmendra and Priya Rajvansh, the song captures the anguish and patriotism of a soldier amidst the turmoil of the Sino-Indian war.

2. Mere Desh Ki Dharti

Mere Desh Ki Dharti is a timeless classic from the 1967 film Upkaar. This iconic song, featuring the legendary Manoj Kumar, played a significant role in popularising then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's rallying cry, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan".

3. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

This revolutionary anthem from the 2002 film 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', is a powerful rendition of a timeless classic. Featured in the movie starring Ajay Devgn as the fearless freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, this song has been reinvented and reimagined over the years, but its essence remains unchanged.

4. Vande Mataram

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's mesmerising rendition of the national song from the film Anandmath is a classic and brings out the true spirit of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's great words. Her hauntingly beautiful vocals elevate the song to a realm of timeless classicism, capturing the very essence of Indian patriotism.

5. Maa Tujhe Salaam

The beautiful composition by the legendary AR Rahman is a poignant tribute to Mother India. This iconic song is a heartfelt ode to the diversity and uniqueness of our great nation, celebrating the distinctive spirit of India that sets it apart from the rest of the world.

6. Des Rangila

This popular song from the 2006 movie Faana, is a quintessential patriotic anthem that swells the hearts of Indians with pride and national fervour. Mahalaxmi Iyer's euphoric vocals evoke a sense of devotion and loyalty to the motherland, making this song an indispensable part of Independence Day celebrations.

7. Ae Watan

This melodious song from the film Raazi sets the mood right for Independence Day. The powerful number has been written by legendary Gulzar and Allama Iqbal and composed by music maestro Shankar Ehsaan Loy. With its beautiful lyrics and soaring melody, the song evokes a deep sense of love, pride, and devotion to the motherland.

8. Rang De Basanti

The vibrant and energetic anthem is another masterpiece from A.R. Rahman. This iconic song embodies the spirit of patriotism, exuding strength, jubilation, and a sense of unity among Indians.

9. Sandese Aate Hai

Composed by Anu Malik, sung by Sonu Nigam and written by Javed Akhtar, the song 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the 1998 film, 'Border' is the perfect song to remind you of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for our country.

10. Aisa Des Hai Mera

This melodious song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Veer-Zaara' describes the people, culture and traditions of India. It makes you feel closer to the nation and instils a sense of pride for the country.

11. Teri Mitti

A soulful number that touches our hearts with its words and rhythm, this song is a must-play on Independence Day to evoke pride and perseverance to serve the nation.

12. Lehra Do

This electrifying number from the film '83' is surely going to leave you with goosebumps. The Kabir Khan directorial talks about India's historic cricket World Cup win in 1983. Captain Kapil Dev led the team from India and brought home the country's first-ever World Cup.