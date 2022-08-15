For PM Modi's 9th Speech From Red Fort, A Tricolour Turban

In a first, the government has also allowed people to display the flag at their homes for three days.

Keeping up with tradition with his distinctive sartorial choices during his customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi was today spotted wearing a white turban with stripes of the tri-colour Indian flag. Speaking for the ninth consecutive time at the occasion from the iconic heritage building, he was clad in a white kurta-pyjama and a navy blue waistcoat, with the turban clearly standing out.



The Prime Minister is known for his tradition of donning colourful turbans for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks since 2014. Last year, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail.

India is marking 75 years of Independence today, with the PM leading the celebrations. He unfurled the national flag and is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The tri-colour has featured heavily in this year's special celebrations with the government promoting the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign with the aim to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Several "Tiranga Yatras" have also been taken out across the country by ministers and BJP leaders.

Houses, apartment complexes, offices, commercial buildings, public parks, and even vehicles in the national capital were seen today prominently displaying the Indian flag.



The celebrations for 75 years of Independence are being marked by a mega programme, the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which started in March 2021.

