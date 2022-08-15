"Have To Shed Shackles Of Servitude, Be Proud": PM's 5 Pledges

India must become a developed nation in 25 years. "I urge youth to dedicate next 25 years of their lives for nation's development; we will work towards development of entire humanity," PM Modi said.

The PM appealed to the people to shed colonial prejudices and shcackles of servitude. We should not try to become like others, there should be no trace of slavery in our mindset, he said. "Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers, we need to be proud of every language in our country," he said. "We must not seek validation from the world. We must maintain our identity as a proud nation," he added.

We should be proud of our heritage. "When we are connected to our roots, only then can we fly high; when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world," the PM said.

We should be united as a people to work towards the upliftment of the nation. Equality cornerstone of India's progress; we need to make sure we are united through mantra of "India first": PM Modi said. He also spoke of the need for equality between the people, specifically mentioning equality for women. "Respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth, we need to support our 'Nari Shakti'," he said.