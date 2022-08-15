On Independence Day, Made-In-India Gun Used In Ceremonial Salute: 5 Points

The towed artillery gun has been developed by Defence Research and Developmet Organisation (DRDO) and produced by two firms Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

According to Defence Ministry's release, the armament system of ATAGS mainly comprise barrel, breech mechanism, muzzle brake and recoil mechanism to fire 155 mm calibre ammunitions held by Indian Army with a longer range, accuracy and precision and provides greater fire power.

ATAG is configured with all electric drive to ensure maintenance free and reliable operation over a longer period of time. It will have a firing range of 40 kilometres with advanced features in terms of high mobility, quick deployability, auxiliary power mode, advanced communication system, automatic command and control system with night firing capability in direct fire mode.

The DRDO has undertaken the development of the new-generation guns as a part of artillery modernisation programme of Indian Army. Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune is the nodal laboratory of DRDO for design and development of ATAG along with other laboratories of the defence body.