Pics: Monuments Lit Up To Celebrate India's 76th Independence Day

Independence Day: To mark the occasion, several institutions and iconic buildings across the country were illuminated in the colours of the national flag.

New Delhi:

This year on August 15, India will once again come together to salute the sacrifice of the brave freedom fighters on the occasion of Independence Day. From societies and educational institutions to workplaces, Independence Day will be celebrated with pomp and flair across the country.

Here are some photos of monuments and heritage buildings that were decked up today in the colours of the national flag:

Raisina Hills, New Delhi

Raisina Hills illuminated with lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi. 

Parliament House, New Delhi

Ahead of August 15, Parliament House decorated with lights in New Delhi.

India Gate, New Delhi

People visit the India Gate, illuminated with lights on the eve of Independence Day in New Delhi on Saturday.

Safdarjung Tomb, New Delhi

Ahead of Independence Day, the historic Safdarjung Tomb adorned with lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, in New Delhi, Saturday,

Humayun's Tomb, New Delhi

As part of Independence Day celebrations, Humayun's Tomb decorated with lights, in New Delhi on Friday.

Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and BMC office illuminated in the colours of the National Flag in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai

Bandra Worli Sea Link adorned with decorative lights to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, in Mumbai on Friday.

Sardar Sarovar Dam, Gujarat

On the eve of independence Day, Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district illuminated in colours of the national flag, on Sunday.

Ripon building, Chennai ​ 

Ripon building illuminated with decorative lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Chennai on Sunday. 

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

Victoria Memorial adorned with decorative lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata on Sunday.

