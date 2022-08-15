PM Modi In Independence Day Speech: "Let's Pledge To Wipe Out Misogyny"

"It's important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," he said.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort as India celebrated its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid special emphasis on the dignity of "Nari Shakti" (woman power). Listing out five pledges to fulfil freedom fighters' dream for India, he said "it's important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women".

"A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women, can we take pledge to get rid of this in our behaviour," he added.

Respect for women is important pillar for India's growth, the PM said, adding that we need to support our 'Nari Shakti'.

"We should celebrate the diversity of India....At home too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate...Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity," the Prime Minister said.

The PM recalled the contributions of the women freedom fighters of India. "Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Maha," PM Modi said.

He said for India to achieve the goals envisioned by its freedom fighters in the next 25 years, women have to play a critical role. If we uplift women and empower them, we can achieve the goals in a shorter duration and with less effort, he added.

"Our Nari Shakti is being represented in all sectors- in police, villages etc. The more opportunities we give to our daughters, the more they will take us forward," he said.



