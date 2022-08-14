President Speaks On Covid, Economy In 1st Address To Nation: 5 Quotes

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day.

India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world, said President Murmu

New Delhi: President Doupadi Murmu made her maiden address to the nation on Sunday on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. She paid homage to those who lost their lives during the partition of 1947.

Here are five big quotes from President Murmu's address

  1. We bow and celebrate those who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in free India.

  2. In most other well-established democracies, women had to wage long-drawn struggles to get the right to vote. But India adopted universal adult franchise right since the beginning of the Republic.

  3. By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution.

  4. We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself.

  5. When the world has been battling the economic consequences of the great crisis, India got its act together and is now moving forward. India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world.



