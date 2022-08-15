Google Celebrates India's Independence Day With Eye-Catching Kites Doodle

India Celebrates Independence Day: India will mark its 75th year of independence.

Google today commemorated the Independence Day of the world's largest democracy with a doodle illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi.

The Doodle shows India celebrating 75 years of its Independence with soaring kites symbolizing that the country has achieved great heights.

In 1947, India achieved freedom from the British colonial rulers after a long struggle. Independence Day is a national holiday to commemorate and remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters who fought for our country's independence.

Independence Day 2022 Doodle "depicts the culture around kites - from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive."

On the doodle, artist Neethi said that one of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities.

"Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I'd like to believe the sun," he said.

Several events have been organised this year under the banner of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav,' to celebrate India's Independence Day with the theme 'Nation First, Always First.'