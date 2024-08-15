Independence Day 2024: Man's Soulful Rendition Of National Anthem On Guitar And Harmonica Wins Hearts

The video has left netizens spellbound

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today, commemorating the historic moment when the nation broke free from British rule in 1947. As the country comes together to honour this milestone, people are taking to social media to share their patriotic spirit. One author has caught everyone's attention with a soul-stirring video, posted just hours before Independence Day.

In the video, he is seen playing two versions of the Indian National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', on both guitar and harmonica. The video has left netizens spellbound and is a testament to the power of music to unite and inspire a nation.

''On the eve of our #IndependenceDay2024, here are two versions of our National Anthem -- One on the guitar, and the other on the harmonica. Dedicated to all those who defend us,'' Arun Krishnan wrote as he shared two videos.

Watch the video here:

On the eve of our #IndependenceDay2024 , here are two versions of our National Anthem -- One on the guitar, and the other on the harmonica.



Dedicated to all those who defend us!#BharatMataKiJai#JaiHindpic.twitter.com/Pck1BPxxm4 — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) August 14, 2024

The author's mesmerising video has gone viral, garnering more than 12,000 views and a flurry of enthusiastic comments. Internet users poured in their praise, with many expressing their patriotism and gratitude for the soulful performance."One user wrote, ''Excellent rendition in both. I also noted that you stood when playing. Hats off!''

Another commented, ''Wow, I loved the harmonica version even more. You are blessed by MA Saraswati in more ways than one. Vande Mataram.''

A third said, ''How the instruments bring out very different flavours. Harmonica sounded so cheerful.'' A fourth added, ''Awesome! Melodiously rendered.''

Across India, Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm, holding parades, cultural performances and decorations in the national colours of saffron, white and green. Flags, flowers and balloons are used to decorate public buildings, schools and homes, while communities come together to enjoy patriotic songs, traditional foods and various events.

